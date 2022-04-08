Tutor Perini JV gets $106.8M contract to build officer quarters in Guam

Apr. 08, 2022 12:52 PM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) said Friday its joint venture with unit Black Construction was awarded a firm fixed-price contract valued at ~$106.8M to build officer quarters in Guam.
  • The contract is from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division to construct the Bachelor Officer Quarters-B project at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Guam.
  • The contract is funded by the Japanese govt. as part of a deal between the U.S. and Japan to relocate military personnel from Okinawa to Guam.
  • The project scope of work includes construction of a multi-story housing tower with an attached one-story common area wing.
  • Engineering work has begun, with field work expected to start in Jul. and substantial completion expected in Dec. 2024.
  • The contract value will be included in TPC's Q2 backlog.
