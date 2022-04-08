Rolling coal - could Q1 results show accelerating coal exports?

Rail volumes have slowed in recent weeks, and led to transportation stock downgrades, including the downgrades of Canadian Pacific (CP) and Union Pacific (UNP) Friday. However, coal volumes have been a bright spot, with rail car loadings up 10% year-to-date. Interestingly, coal rail car loadings have increased at double the pace of estimated national coal production.

Peabody (BTU), the largest producer of coal in the US, guided to 2022 powder river basin production of 91.5mt, up 3.5% from 2021. The company is contracted to sell 90%+ of that volume at $12.40/t, and plans to earn ~$2 on each ton sold. Meanwhile, seaborne thermal coal prices sit above $280/t, suggesting uncontracted volume sold into the export market could earn more than 100x the domestic margin. Interestingly, the two rails serving the powder river basin have seen growth in coal loadings outpace Peabody (BTU) guidance:

Year to date, the BNSF railway shipped 13% more coal than during the same period in 2021, while Union Pacific (UNP) saw loadings rise a full 33% year on year.

As of Q4, Peabody (BTU) held $227m of inventory on balance sheet; assuming a market price $12.40/t would suggest the company held ~18mt of inventory at year end. Selling an additional 18mt of coal at $280/t could net the company over $4.5b; Peabody's current market capitalization is less than $3.5b.

It would be unrealistic to assume a coal producer (CEIX) (ARLP) (AMR) could reduce inventory levels to zero; however, it highlights the economic incentive to move volumes to the seaborne market, suggesting that coal producers would have done everything in their power to increase production and sales during Q1. While rail data may suggest companies succeeded in doing so, investors will likely need to wait for Q1 results to find out.