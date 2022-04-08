Atlanta Fed boosts GDPNow model to 1.1% for Q1

Apr. 08, 2022 1:06 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Concept of economic growth with higher GDP in cubic timber. Savings and Investments for Business Ideas digital economy and economic exchange.

GooMmnutt/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Atlanta Fed adjusted its GDPNow model for Q1 real GDP growth to 1.1% on Friday, up from 0.9% on April 5, after incorporating the February wholesale inventories report released.
  • Taking into account the inventories report the Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimates real gross private domestic investment growth at -0.1% compared with -1.0% previously.
  • Keep in mind that GDP for the quarter is expressed in a seasonally adjusted annual rate, meaning the economy would grow by 1.1% if the growth rate continued at the Q1 pace for four straight quarters.
  • Looking ahead, more economists are taking a dimmer view of U.S. economic growth, with Deutsche Bank economists now expecting a recession in 2023 as the Fed hikes rates.
