U.S. rig count pops in latest weekly survey; oil rigs add 13

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. jumped by 16 to 689, Baker Hughes said Friday in its latest weekly report.

U.S. crude oil drilling rigs rose by 13 to 546, while gas rigs gained 3 to 141 and two rigs remained classified as miscellaneous; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin increased by 9 to 331.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU), (OILK), (OLEM)

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 41 in the first 11 weeks of this year.

