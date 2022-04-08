Blue Water Vaccines stock climbs 11% after plunging 83% in prior session

Apr. 08, 2022 1:24 PM ETBWVBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) stock was up 11% midday Friday after plunging 83% on Thursday.

Shares of the influenza vaccine developer recently changed hands at $11.31, up 11%, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $12.68, hitting a high of $14.14 before sliding to a low of $10.75 in late morning.

Blue Water stock sank 83% to close at $10.17 on Thursday, despite no apparent news or company press release. Around 0.30% of the stock is held by short interests, according to Dow Jones.

The stock hit a 52-week high of $90.90 on Feb. 22 and a 52-week low of $9.90 Thursday.

Blue Water held its initial public offering on Feb. 18. The company raised $20M after offering 2.2M shares at $9 per share, with shares soaring 538% to close their debut session at $57.40.

The biotech company has been developing a universal flu vaccine along with vaccines for pneumococcus, norovirus, rotavirus and malaria.

