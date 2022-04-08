In first, ABC moves live 'Dancing With the Stars' to Disney+
Apr. 08, 2022 1:26 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- After 30 seasons on ABC, the dancing stars are off to the land of streaming.
- Disney (DIS +0.7%) is moving Dancing With the Stars from its broadcast home to Disney+ for seasons 31 and 32 - the first live series to stream on Disney+, and believed to be the first live streaming reality show. And repeats won't be available on ABC, but only on the streaming service.
- The competition has occupied the Monday 8-10 p.m. slot on ABC's schedule, and ABC is advising that NFL football is part of its plans to fill that hole, Deadline Hollywood reports.
- “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach," says Disney Entertainment chief Kareem Daniel.