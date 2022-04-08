Airbus March deliveries drop 12.5% Y/Y
Apr. 08, 2022 1:30 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) reported 63 deliveries in March, down around 12.5% Y/Y from 72 deliveries in March 2021.
- Total deliveries in 1Q22 were 140, up from 125 in the year-ago quarter. This included 14 A350 units and six A330 units delivered, compared to 10 A350 units and just one A330 in 1Q21.
- Airbus had 104 gross orders in March 2022, and 253 in 1Q22, compared with just 39 orders in 1Q21. Net orders for the quarter were 83 (vs -61 a year ago).