Airbus March deliveries drop 12.5% Y/Y

Apr. 08, 2022 1:30 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Airbus A320neo - PR-YRH - Azul Linhas Aéreas - During the party ceremony - Azul 10 years

Herbert Pictures/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) reported 63 deliveries in March, down around 12.5% Y/Y from 72 deliveries in March 2021.
  • Total deliveries in 1Q22 were 140, up from 125 in the year-ago quarter. This included 14 A350 units and six A330 units delivered, compared to 10 A350 units and just one A330 in 1Q21.
  • Airbus had 104 gross orders in March 2022, and 253 in 1Q22, compared with just 39 orders in 1Q21. Net orders for the quarter were 83 (vs -61 a year ago).
