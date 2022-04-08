Denny's CEO to retire by the end of 2022
Apr. 08, 2022 1:34 PM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) disclosed Friday that CEO John Miller plans to retire later this year, in its SEC Filing.
- The casual dining chain said a search of replacement is underway.
- Miller's exit marks the major restaurant CEO change announced over the recent months including El Pollo Loco (LOCO), and Darden Restaurant (DRI) that got the shares moved.
- Denny's expects its domestic same store sales to increase between 26%-28% Y/Y for Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to range between $17-$19M.
- Seeking Alpha author BOOX Research writes "Denny's is setting up for a grand slam rally," at Buy rating. Wall Street analysts also maintain a Buy on the restaurant operator while SA Quant System gives a Hold.