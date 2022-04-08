The Manitowoc Company dips after downgraded by Baird
Apr. 08, 2022 1:35 PM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Manitowoc Company (MTW -4.6%) shares slide after being downgraded to Neutral from Outperform with PT of $16 by Baird analyst Mircea Dobre.
- Analyst says that the Russia and Ukraine war impact on input costs and steel prices will eliminate the positive price/cost and margin expected in 2H22/1H23.
- The additional margin pressure with potential for order intake moderation Y/Y, Dobre unabe to view potential for outperformance in the stocks despite the recent pullback.
- Baird is cutting its sales outlook for FY2022 from $2.074B (+20.5% Y/Y) to $2.052B (+19.3% Y/Y) primarily due to FX vs. company's guidance of $2B to 2.2B, Adj. EBITDA estimate decreased from $154.5M (7.5% margin) to $133M (6.5% margin) vs. guidance of $130M to $160M and adj. EPS estimate from $1.17 to $0.71 vs. guidance of $0.65 to $1.35.
- FY2023 sales estimate trimmed from $2.204B (+6.3% Y/Y) to $2.17B (+6.1% Y/Y), adj. EBITDA expectations down from $181.M (8.2% margin) to $170.5M (7.8% margin) and adj. EPS estimate from $1.80 to $1.57.
- Price target of $16 assumes MTW can achieve a 14.0x P/E multiple of 2022 EPS estimate $0.71.
- On April 4, the company announced that it has stopped taking new orders for cranes in Russia.
- SA Quant rating screens the stock with hold rating.