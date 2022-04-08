Phio Pharmaceuticals surges 52% on data for RNAi compound for cancer

  • Shares of microcap Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) have skyrocketed 52% in Friday afternoon trading after releasing preclinical data on an RNAi compound for tumors that aims to enhance the efficacy of anti-PD-1 antibody therapies.
  • The candidate, PH-894, targets bromodomain-containing protein 4 ("BRD4").
  • Data from in vivo studies showed that PH-894 inhibits tumor growth in both PD-1 inhibition responsive and PD-1 inhibition insensitive models. Strong antitumor efficacy was seen in directly treated as well as distal, untreated tumors.
  • Also, PH-894 improved the antitumor efficacy of anti-PD-1 antibody therapy for locally treated and untreated distal tumors.
