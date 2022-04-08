Paysafe stock bounces up after new CEO named, guidance reaffirmed
Apr. 08, 2022 1:50 PM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)FISBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock is rising 7.0% Friday midafternoon after the payment technology company named a new CEO and reaffirmed its guidance for Q1 and FY2022.
- Bruce Lowthers comes from payment tech company FIS (FIS) and will take the reins on May 1. His appointment comes after GE veteran Daniel Henson was named as Paysafe's (PSFE) new chairman, effective March 1.
- Even with today's increase, the stock is trading at about $3.20, still well below its 52-week high of $14.30, reached on April 15. In November, Paysafe (PSFE) stock plunged 42% after cutting guidance due to challenges at its digital wallet business.