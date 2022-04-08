Blueprint, AstraZeneca ink deal to evaluate combination of lung cancer therapies in ongoing trials
Apr. 08, 2022 1:57 PM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)AZNBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) on Friday announced a clinical trial supply agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN) under which it will evaluate its investigational agents BLU-945 and BLU-701 in combination with osimertinib in its ongoing SYMPHONY and HARMONY trials, respectively.
- Blueprint also announced data from the phase 1/2 SYMPHONY trial of BLU-945 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer.
- Data reported at American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting.
- The trial results showed early evidence of safety and clinical activity consistent with preclinical data, supporting plans to expand development of BLU-945 in combination with multiple agents including AstraZeneca's osimertinib.
- The company said it is initiating a SYMPHONY trial cohort to evaluate BLU-945 in combination with osimertinib.