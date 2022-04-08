Health insurers Anthem, UnitedHealth, Centene hit all-time highs
Apr. 08, 2022 2:00 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC), UNH, ANTMBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Health insurers Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and Centene (NYSE:CNC) all reached all-time highs on Friday.
- Anthem (ANTM) reached $526.62. Year to date, shares are up ~13%.
- UnitedHealth (UNH) reached $547.27. YTD, shares are up ~11%.
- Speaking on CNBC's "The Exchange" Friday afternoon, Lido Advisors Chief Market Strategist Gina Sanchez called UnitedHealth a buy, noting its trades at a modest premium to its p/e ratio, is not extremely overvalued, and still has upside.
- UnitedHealth (UNH) will release its Q1 2022 financial results prior to the market open on April 14.
- Centene (CNC) shares reached $89.79. YTD, shares are up ~7%.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings views UnitedHealth (UNH) as a hold.