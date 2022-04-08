Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude flat from last Friday's close

Apr. 08, 2022 2:03 PM ETUSO, JETS, BKR, SU, CNQ, CP, CVXBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • This week's DOE inventory update showed a surprise build in oil and oil products of 1.4mb (USO).
  • TSA checkpoint data pointed to flat passenger volume week on week (JETS).
  • The Baker Hughes (BKR) rig count showed an increase of 13 oil-directed rigs during the week.
  • Russian refiners flagged run cuts, as product inventories swell.
  • The IEA joined the US in announcing a release of strategic petroleum reserves, adding 60mb to the White House plan for a 180mb release.
  • It was reported that Biden is looking for ways to increase Canadian oil imports (SU) (CNQ) (CP).
  • Russian oil production rose by ~40kb/d in March.
  • The Kazakhstan government indicated that April production is likely to fall 320kb/d (CVX).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.