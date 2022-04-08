Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude flat from last Friday's close
Apr. 08, 2022 2:03 PM ETUSO, JETS, BKR, SU, CNQ, CP, CVXBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a surprise build in oil and oil products of 1.4mb (USO).
- TSA checkpoint data pointed to flat passenger volume week on week (JETS).
- The Baker Hughes (BKR) rig count showed an increase of 13 oil-directed rigs during the week.
- Russian refiners flagged run cuts, as product inventories swell.
- The IEA joined the US in announcing a release of strategic petroleum reserves, adding 60mb to the White House plan for a 180mb release.
- It was reported that Biden is looking for ways to increase Canadian oil imports (SU) (CNQ) (CP).
- Russian oil production rose by ~40kb/d in March.
- The Kazakhstan government indicated that April production is likely to fall 320kb/d (CVX).