The shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) lost more than half of their value on Friday after the clinical-stage biotech disclosed data from a group of multiple myeloma (MM) patients taking part in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the lead asset, CFT7455.

The first cohort of the study involved five MM patients who had received a median of five prior lines of therapy. They received 50 μg of CFT7455 over 21 days of the 28-day treatment cycle.

As of the data cutoff on Jan. 14, the two patients, who remained on therapy, had since discontinued the treatment, the company said.

C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) reported two dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) at the starting dose. However, the company highlighted early evidence of clinical activity in the patient population.

“We will leverage the unique properties of CFT7455 to optimize its schedule and increase the therapeutic index as we progress to a recommended Phase 2 dose,” Chief Medical Officer Adam Crystal said.

Currently, the enrollment is underway for Cohort B1 and Cohort C, designed to evaluate CFT7455 as a single agent for RRMM and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL), respectively.

