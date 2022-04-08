Bicycle Therapeutics gains on early-stage data for oncology asset in bladder cancer

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) is trading sharply higher on Friday after the clinical-stage biotech announced promising interim Phase I results for its cancer candidate BT8009 in a group of patients with solid tumors.

The data were shared at the ongoing 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

The preliminary monotherapy dose-escalation results were generated from the Phase I/II trial, which involved patients with solid tumors linked to Nectin-4 expression, who had not received the antibody-drug conjugate, enfortumab vedotin.

Out of 34 patients, there were preliminary confirmed responses among patients with urothelial carcinoma who received BT8009 at 5 mg/m2.

Half of the patients indicated (4/8) a complete response (CR) or partial response (PR), including 1/8 patients with a CR and 3/8 patients with a PR.

With two patients showing stable disease (SD), the overall response rate and disease control rate among UC patients for the cohort stood at 50% and 75%, respectively.

“BT8009 exhibits a promising preliminary tolerability profile and preliminary antitumor activity,” the researchers wrote, adding that the experimental drug will continue to undergo further studies as a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab (OPDIVO).

Read: In October, Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) announced preliminary data from the trial that included seven patients in the 5.0mg/m2 dose cohort at the time.

