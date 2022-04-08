Update 4:14pm: Adds Daiichi Sankyo comment.

Update 3:50pm: Updates to include Seagen confirmation.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) briefly went positive, though is now down 2.6%, after winning a patent trial in Texas. Seagen was awarded $41.8 million.

Seagen filed a patent lawsuit in October against Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) related to a cancer drug technology.

Seagen claimed Daiichi infringed its patent for technology that delivers the chemotherapy drug Enhertu directly to cancer cells in a breast-cancer treatment it markets with AstraZeneca (AZN), according to a Bloomberg report.

“We are pleased that the jury recognized the validity of asserted claims of our patent and found that Daiichi Sankyo willfully infringed our proprietary technology without permission,” Seagen CEO Clay Siegall said in the statement.

The $41.8 million is based on the $522 million in sales that Daiichi has made from Enhertu. The figure accounts to an 8% royalty, according to the Marshall News Messenger.

Seagen will request the court to award a royalty on Daiichi Sankyo’s future sales in the United States of Enhertu until patent expiry in November 2024. The court will determine the amount of these payments in a decision Seagen expects later this year, according to the statement.

“Daiichi Sankyo disagrees with the jury verdict, is committed to defending its rights, and will explore options with respect to the jury verdict, including post-trial motions and an appeal,” Naoto Tsukaguchi, Corporate Officer and General Counsel, Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement. “We are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office has agreed to review their initial granting of the ’039 patent.”

Last month, Sanofi, Seagen teamed up to develop antibody-drug conjugates for up to 3 cancer targets.