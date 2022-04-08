Chile's government is suing mines operated by BHP (NYSE:BHP), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) over alleged environmental damage caused in the Salar de Atacama salt flats, Mining.com reported Friday.

The legal action Chile's First Environmental Court singled out BHP's Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, Antofagasta and Barrick Gold's (GOLD) 50-50 Zaldívar operation and Albemarle's lithium assets.

The case centers on the high pace of extraction from the Monturaqui-Negrillar-Tilopozo aquifer, an important source of ground water, in support of mining operations in the area.

"The extraction of various amounts of water by the sued mining companies would have caused damage that was foreseeable, since they were aware of the maximum limit of descent that the aquifer could have," the court said.

Antofagasta said it had extracted water in accordance with the amounts allowed in its permits, and BHP said technical studies showed no deterioration in the Tilopozo area of the aquifer.

BHP has said it could spend at least $10B in Chile over the next 50 years but only in an environment of "fiscal stability, legal certainty and a clear pathway to permit."