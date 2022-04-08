Rubius Therapeutics falls 45% after updated early-stage data on solid tumors candidate

Apr. 08, 2022 4:21 PM ETRubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Red arrow And dollar finance decline graph- Stock image

Baris-Ozer/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Rubius Therapuetics (NASDAQ:RUBY) tumbled 45% Friday after the company released updated phase 1/2 data on RTX-240 for advanced solid tumors.
  • Partial responses were seen in some patients with non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"), metastatic anal cancer, and metastatic uveal melanoma.
  • The candidate was found to be well tolerated with no treatment-related or investigator-identified immune-related Grade 3/4 adverse events (AEs) and no dose-limiting toxicities.
  • Rubius also said it will report phase 1 clinical results for RTX-240 in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced solid tumors and data from additional NSCLC and renal cell carcinoma patients in the second half of the year.
  • Initial phase 1 results for RTX-321 for HPV 16-positive cancers will also be released in the second half of the year.
