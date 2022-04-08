Nurix higher after announcing pre-clinical data for cancer candidates
Apr. 08, 2022 3:19 PM ETNurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) have gained more than 10% on Friday to record the biggest intraday gain since October after the clinical-stage biotech announced preclinical data to support the clinical studies for its cancer therapies, NX-2127, and DeTIL-0255.
- NX-2127 is a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader targeted at relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, and DeTIL-0255 is undergoing studies for solid tumors.
- The data “provide clear scientific rationale supporting our ongoing clinical programs for NX-2127 in B-cell malignancies and DeTIL-0255 for solid tumors,” chief scientific officer of Nurix (NRIX) Gwenn M. Hansen noted. The company expects to share clinical updates from both programs in 2H 2022.
- Read: Early this month, Nurix (NRIX) announced the dosing initiation of its Phase 1 trial for DeTIL-0255 in patients with gynecological malignancies.