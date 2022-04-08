Merit Medical gains on report of private equity interest in a takeover
Apr. 08, 2022 3:38 PM ETMerit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) rose 5% on a report about private equity interest in the medical device manufacturer.
- GTCR LLC and Clayton Dubilier & Rice are among PE firms interested in MMSI, according to a Reuters report. GTCR has told Merit Medical it would be willing to pay $72 to $75/share for the company.
- Other PE firms may also express interest in MMSI and a deal could come as soon as next month, Reuters reported.
- The news comes after a Reuters report last month that MMSI said to be exploring options, including a potential sale to a private equity firm. MMSI has a market cap of $3.7 billion.
- Last month, a Piper Sandler analyst said that an approach from private equity appears to be "odd" at this time given the company is already working to improve efficiency and cash flow.