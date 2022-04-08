'Sonic' sequel set to take latest spin at movie stardom

Apr. 08, 2022 3:43 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAASONY, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

A quiet March at domestic movie theaters is giving way to a more active April as spring film season ramps up, with three new wide releases moving into theaters this week.

Sony's (SONY +0.3%) Marvel take Morbius is expected to see a typical second-week fall-off to lose its position on top of the film gross charts, after last weekend's $39 million opening.

The most likely candidate to take its place is the first big family film of the year: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which studio Paramount (PARA +1.7%) (PARAA +1.2%) is tabbing for a $50 million-plus opening in more than 4,200 theaters.

Sonic is being counterprogrammed by explosive-action veteran director Michael Bay, returning after five years with the thriller Ambulance (CMCSA +0.7%). The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González, is a remake of a 2005 Danish movie, and it's opening to softer expectations than Sonic.

The third wide opener - also not expected to top Sonic - is an expansion of the limited release for Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24), a quirky indie adventure starring Michelle Yeoh.

In the slower weekdays since opening, Morbius (SONY +0.3%) has built its domestic total to $45.5 million, with a worldwide cumulative gross exceeding $90.4 million.

