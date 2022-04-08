Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) traded lower Friday despite winning a new bull at Jones Trading, which started coverage of the natural gas supplier with a Buy rating and $18 price target, saying it has "a high degree of comfort that [the company's] growth prospects are abundant and intact."

Clean Energy "continues to build out what we believe to be the first of its kind energy value chain with respect to renewable fuels," and is poised to benefit from increasing demand for renewable natural gas and the availability of long-term feedstock supply, Jones analyst Eduardo Seda writes.

With most of its revenues generated by RNG and conventional natural gas as a vehicle fuel, where pricing is determined under some form of fee-based structure, "CLNE is able to enhance the stability of its revenue and cash flow generation," Seda says.

In a newly published analysis, Seeking Alpha contributor Another Mountain's Rock Investing says Clean Energy Fuels' full potential is "inhibited by multiple factors."