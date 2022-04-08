Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) board has given in-principle approval to development of the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, Chairman Simon Thompson said Friday at the company's annual general meeting.

Simandou is the world's largest known deposit of its kind, holding more than 2B metric tons of high-grade ore, but its development has been slowed by legal fights, political instability and high infrastructure costs.

Rio CEO Jakob Stausholm met with Guinea's president late last year to help reach an agreement on Simandou, but the project is still not a sure thing, as the board's full approval must wait for more details on costs and the infrastructure agreement.

Rio owns a ~45% stake in Blocks 3 and 4 of Simandou, while Aluminum Corp. of China holds nearly 40% and Guinea's government has 15%; Blocks 1 and 2 are controlled by a Chinese-backed consortium.

Also at its AGM, Rio Tinto said climate change is central to its new strategy, and will increase research spending to develop technologies that will enable its customers to decarbonize.