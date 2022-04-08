S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance

Apr. 08, 2022 4:20 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)XLV, XLE, XLP, XLU, XLRE, XLB, XLF, XLI, XLC, XLY, XLKBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 concluded the trading week in the red as the index finished to the downside in three of its five sessions. Sliding alongside the benchmark index was the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which ended the week in the negative. On the week SPY closed -1.2% and the ETF is -6% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on April 1st to the close of April 8th.

#1: Health Care, +3.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) +3.4%.

#2: Energy, +3.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) +3.2%.

#3: Consumer Staples, +2.7% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) +2.7%.

#4: Utilities, +1.9% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) +1.9%.

#5: Real Estate, +0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) +0.8%.

#6: Materials, -0.7% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) -0.7%.

#7: Financials, -0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) -0.8%.

#8: Industrials, -2.6% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) -2.5%.

#9: Communication Services, -2.7% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) -1.8%.

#10: Consumer Discretionary, -3.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) -3%.

#11: Information Technology, -4% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) -3.7%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.