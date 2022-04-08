The S&P 500 concluded the trading week in the red as the index finished to the downside in three of its five sessions. Sliding alongside the benchmark index was the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which ended the week in the negative. On the week SPY closed -1.2% and the ETF is -6% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on April 1st to the close of April 8th.

#1: Health Care, +3.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) +3.4%.

#2: Energy, +3.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) +3.2%.

#3: Consumer Staples, +2.7% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) +2.7%.

#4: Utilities, +1.9% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) +1.9%.

#5: Real Estate, +0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) +0.8%.

#6: Materials, -0.7% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) -0.7%.

#7: Financials, -0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) -0.8%.

#8: Industrials, -2.6% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) -2.5%.

#9: Communication Services, -2.7% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) -1.8%.

#10: Consumer Discretionary, -3.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) -3%.

#11: Information Technology, -4% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) -3.7%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.