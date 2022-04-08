Moderna recalls over 760K COVID-19 vaccine doses in Europe

Apr. 08, 2022

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and ROVI Pharma Industrial Services on Friday announced a recall of one lot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax, consisting of 764,900 doses distributed in several countries in Europe from January 13 to 14.
  • "The lot is being recalled due to a foreign body found in one vial in the lot manufactured at (Moderna's) contract manufacturing site, ROVI, in Spain," Moderna and ROVI said in a statement, adding that the lot was being recalled out of "an abundance of caution".
  • Moderna was alerted to the issue through a product complaint from a vaccination center in Malaga, Spain. The vial was returned for forensic assessment and investigation, it said.
  • Moderna said it had conducted a cumulative search of its global safety database and found no safety concerns in individuals who received a COVID-19 shot from this lot.
  • The lot was distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.
  • More than 900M doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date worldwide.
  • MRNA stock closed +1.2% at $160.84 on Friday.
