ManTech ticks higher after report on update on sales process
Apr. 08, 2022 4:32 PM ETManTech International Corporation (MANT)LDOSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) rose 1.4% after a report that the defense and government services firm collected first round bids in its sales process at the end of last month.
- The latest report comes after Dealreporter last month said Leidos (LDOS) and private equity firm Veritas Capital are said to be suitors for the defense and government services firm. The update from Friday said that the firms are still around the sales process.
- Reuters reported in February that ManTech co-founder George Pedersen was exploring options for his controlling stake. Sources indicated that a sale of the company was being discussed as part of Pedersen's estate planning. MANT later announced that Pedersen was stepping down from the board.
- ManTech shares surged 9% on Feb. 4 after getting a double upgrade to buy from sell at BofA after the report about Pedersen exploring options for his controlling stake. MANT could be seen as an attractive acquisition target in the current M&A environment, BofA analyst Mariana Perez Mora wrote at the time, when she raised the price target to $90 from $75.