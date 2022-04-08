Zentalis Pharmaceuticals drops 30% following ovarian cancer candidate data

Apr. 08, 2022 4:45 PM ETZentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Closeup of financial stock chart with candlestick graph

xxmmxx/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTLdropped 30% on Friday after releasing initial phase 1b efficacy data on its candidate, ZN-c3, in combination with chemotherapy in heavily pretreated ovarian cancer patients.
  • ZN-c3, a Wee1 inhibitor, demonstrated an objective response rate ("ORR") of 30.2% across all four combination dose cohorts.
  • The best ORR -- 62.5% -- was seen in the ZN-c3 + paclitaxel cohort.
  • The most commonly reported treatment-related adverse events were nausea (48.2% of patients), neutropenia (41.1%), thrombocytopenia (37.5%), vomiting (30.4%), and anemia (26.8%).
  • Wells Fargo recently initiated Zentalis (ZNTL) with a buy.
