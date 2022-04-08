Fannie Mae's Chair and CEO resign on time commitments as reason
Apr. 08, 2022 4:55 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) disclosed Friday that Chair Sheila C. Bair, CEO Hugh R. Frater and board member Antony Jenkins have announced their decision to resign from their respective roles and company, effective May 1.
- The executives pointed out to time commitments as the reason for departure.
- "Unfortunately, I have found it difficult to meet the substantial time demands of this position while fulfilling my other Board and advisory responsibilities," said Chair Bair.
- The company's Board has voted for Michael J. Heid to succeed Bair in the role of Fannie Mae's chair. Heid served as EVP (Home Lending) of Wells Fargo & Company from 1997 to his retirement in January 2016.
- FNMA President David C. Benson has been assigned an additional role of Interim CEO while the company's search for a permanent CEO is underway.
