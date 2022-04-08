ThredUp gains after report of Target beta test

Apr. 08, 2022 5:05 PM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP), TGTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

People shopping at one of the Target stores

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) rose 5.8% in after hours trading after a report on a beta trial between the Target (NYSE:TGT) and the secondhand goods seller.
  • The retailer confirmed to CNBC that it started a page on ThredUp's website late last month with some womens and kids apparel. All the items are curated by Target from ThredUp's inventory. Target's webpage on ThredUp's website is labeled as a beta test.
  • The trial comes after Target started and then shuttered a test in 2015 with ThredUp (TDUP), according to CNBC.
  • Last month, ThredUp, Rent the Runway and Farfetch are called fashion resale stars by Jefferies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.