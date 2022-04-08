ThredUp gains after report of Target beta test
Apr. 08, 2022 5:05 PM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP), TGTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) rose 5.8% in after hours trading after a report on a beta trial between the Target (NYSE:TGT) and the secondhand goods seller.
- The retailer confirmed to CNBC that it started a page on ThredUp's website late last month with some womens and kids apparel. All the items are curated by Target from ThredUp's inventory. Target's webpage on ThredUp's website is labeled as a beta test.
- The trial comes after Target started and then shuttered a test in 2015 with ThredUp (TDUP), according to CNBC.
- Last month, ThredUp, Rent the Runway and Farfetch are called fashion resale stars by Jefferies.