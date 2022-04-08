NRx Pharmaceuticals files for resale of up to 7.82M shares by selling shareholders
Apr. 08, 2022 5:09 PM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical company NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) on Friday filed for resale of up to 7.82M shares of common stock by certain selling shareholders.
- The company is also registering 391,236 shares of common stock to be issued upon exercise of the placement agent options.
- The company will not get any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders. It will receive the proceeds from any exercise of the investment options and placement agent options for cash.
- NRx stock +3.7% to $2.24 in after market trading.