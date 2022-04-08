United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has removed dozens of Boeing (NYSE:BA) 777 jets with Pratt & Whitney (NYSE:RTX) engines from its flying schedule until at least May 13, CNBC reported Friday, after the carrier had planned for at least some of the planes to return to service this month.

The carrier's Pratt & Whitney-powered 777s were taken out of service after an engine failure shortly following takeoff from Denver in February 2021.

United, which operates more than 50 of the 777s powered by Pratt engines, is the only U.S. airline flying the specific model engine on a 777.

"Due to the delay in the return of our PW777 aircraft to active service, the May flight schedule is being reconfigured to account for the lack of these aircraft," United said in a note sent to pilots that was seen by CNBC.

The Federal Aviation Administration said last month that it was finalizing new safety directives aimed at fixing Pratt engines on some grounded 777 planes that would allow them to return to service.