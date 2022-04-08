Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has filed the proxy statement for its upcoming annual meeting, set for the morning of June 1.

The company says director Alan Mulally won't seek re-election to the board. Chair John Hennessy thanked Mulally for "dedicated service and the insights and contributions he has brought since joining in 2014."

The company is taking up some usual topics - electing 10 members to the board and ratifying its auditor appointment - along with amending the stock plan to increase share reserve by 4 million shares of Class C stock.

The filing also lays out compensation for named executives, and CEO Sundar Pichai has earned $6.32 million in total pay. That's down from $7.41 million in 2020, and $280.6 million in 2019 (which was swelled by $276.6 million in stock awards). The $6.32 million includes $4.3 million allocated for personal security.

Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat's compensation dropped to $14.7 million in 2021 from $50.9 million in 2020 (also almost entirely in stock awards, against a salary of $650,000). And Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler's pay dipped to $28.7 million in 2021 from 2020's total of $66.4 million.