Zhihu launches global stock offering

Apr. 08, 2022 5:16 PM ETZhihu Inc. (ZH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) on Friday announced the launch of its global offering of 26M class A shares.

This comprises a Hong Kong public offering of initially 2.6M class A shares starting Apr. 11, an international offering of initially 23.4M class A shares starting Friday and dual-primary listing of class A shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Zhihu's American depositary shares (ADSs), 2 of which represent 1 class A share, will continue to be listed on NYSE.

Investors in the global offering will only be able to purchase class A shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs.

Upon the Hong Kong listing, the class A shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be fully fungible with the NYSE-listed ADSs.

The initial number of class A shares under the Hong Kong public offering and international offering represent 10% and 90% of the class A shares initially available under the global offering, respectively.

The class A shares available under the Hong Kong public offering could be adjusted to up to a maximum of 13M class A shares.

Certain selling shareholders expect to grant international underwriters an over-allotment option, under which the selling shareholders will sell up to an additional 3.9M class A shares in the international offering.

The Hong Kong public offering's offer price will be no more than HK$51.80 per class A share, $3.32 per ADS.

The international offering's offer price may be set higher than, or the same as, the maximum Hong Kong offer price.

