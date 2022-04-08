Russian diamond miner Alrosa slapped with more U.S. sanctions

The U.S. government expanded sanctions Friday on Russian state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF), ordering clients and other counterparties to stop all dealings by May 7.

The move effectively kicks the company out of the U.S. banking system and bans its trade with Americans.

Alrosa is the world's largest producer of rough diamonds, producing ~30% of global supply in 2021; it competes with Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) De Beers unit.

The European Union and the U.K. previously imposed sanctions on the miner following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

De Beers' rough-diamond sales rose 18% Y/Y to $650M in the most recently reported sales cycle.

