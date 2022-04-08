Ready Capital prices $120M senior notes offering

Apr. 08, 2022 5:40 PM ETReady Capital Corporation (RC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) on Friday priced an underwritten public offering of $120M aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% senior unsecured notes due Apr. 30, 2025.
  • The issue price to investors will be $1K/note, plus accrued interest if any, from Apr. 18, and the notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $2K and integral multiples of $1K.
  • RC intends to use the net proceeds to originate or acquire target assets and for general business purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on Apr. 18.
