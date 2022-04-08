Delek (OTCPK:DELKY) subsidiary Ithaca Energy said Friday it agreed to acquire U.K. North Sea oil and gas producer Siccar Point Energy for $1.1B plus as much as $360M in contingent payments.

Siccar Point is 70%-owner and operator of the Cambo oil field, where Shell (NYSE:SHEL) holds a 30% interest but is pulling out, and owns a 20% stake in the Rosebank field, which is operated and 40%-owned by Equinor (NYSE:EQNR); the two assets are believed to hold up to 170M boe and 300M boe, respectively.

Ithaca said the deal doubles its recoverable resources, and the Cambo and Rosebank assets are "two of the U.K.'s most strategically important and near-term developments which will enable us to play an increasing role in securing domestic energy supply for the U.K."

Environmental groups have urged the U.K. government to reject the proposed $2B-plus Cambo project, saying it is out of step with the country's decarbonization goals.