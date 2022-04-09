Communications names log a down week, though Twitter rides Musk stake to gains

Apr. 09, 2022

Stock market on uncertain trend. Bull vs bear concept. Opposing red and green arrows over financial figures. Digital 3D render.

hernan4429/iStock via Getty Images

Communications Services stocks came out on the short end of the stock stick this week, among the worst-performing sectors over that time period.

The market overall fell a little over 1% as marked by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (down 1.2%), but a few outlier sectors pulled off solid gains, notably healthcare, energy and consumer staples.

Communications names, though, fell 2.7% on a back-and-forth trading week.

As would be expected in a poor week, some of the best performers were defensive telecom holdings, and they made up four of the top five large-cap advancers - including BCE (NYSE:BCE), SK Telecom (SKM), Telus (TU) and Verizon (VZ).

They were all topped by the movement of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), however, its stock goosed this week by the arrival of a new top investor, in billionaire Elon Musk. Twitter rose 17.6% for the week, peeling off a bit of a 27% gain on Monday after the news of Musk's stake.

The week's decliners, meanwhile, were topped among large-cap names by Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), which dropped 13.6% with a particularly heavy fallback on Wednesday, when Piper Sandler cut its price target to $270 from $400. (Twilio wrapped up the week at $146.42.)

It was joined (unsurprisingly, again) on the decliners list by some 2021 tech darlings. Roku (ROKU) fell 8.6% for the week; it's now 77% below its 52-week high from last summer. And Spotify slipped 8.1% during the trading week; it's 54% under its 52-week high reached in early November.

The top five gainers over the past week among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):

  • Twitter (TWTR), +17.6%;
  • BCE (BCE), +3.8%;
  • SK Telecom (SKM), +3.3%;
  • Telus (TU), +2.9%;
  • Verizon (VZ), +2.7%.

The top five decliners over the past week among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):

  • Twilio (TWLO), -13.6%;
  • Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR), -8.6%;
  • Roku (ROKU), -8.6%;
  • Spotify (SPOT), -8.1%;
  • Match Group (MTCH), -7.8%.
