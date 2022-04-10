Disney's new streaming film arrived just in time to pick up streaming ratings chart leadership for Disney+ (NYSE:DIS).

Pixar release Turning Red streamed a hefty 1.701 billion minutes in its first week to lead Nielsen's latest weekly streaming ratings (for March 7-March 13). It's grabbing a mantle that was held by Disney's Encanto, which last week broke a 10-week streak of streaming 1 billion minutes-plus.

Films don't tend to lead the overall streaming minutes chart - they have just one "episode" to watch, vs. hundreds for some legacy shows - but Disney is flexing its muscle with high-profile online streaming movie releases.

Turning Red came in with more eyeball time than the next five entries, all from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): The Last Kingdom (1.423 billion minutes); Pieces of Her (1.415 billion); movie The Adam Project (1.36 billion); Inventing Anna (812 million); and Good Girls (790 million).

For its part, Encanto landed in seventh place overall with 783 million minutes, just ahead of Amazon Prime Video's (AMZN) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (702 million minutes). The top 10 was rounded out by Netflix's Love is Blind (689 million) and NCIS (678 million).

The top streaming acquired series list is usually dominated by Netflix, and it took nine of 10 spots, led by Good Girls, NCIS, Criminal Minds (634 million minutes), and CoComelon (620 million minutes). Disney+ (DIS) once again crashed that list, this time at No. 9, with Bluey (312 million).

Netflix had the top three on the original-series list, with The Last Kingdom, Pieces of Her and Inventing Anna coming in ahead of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Further down, though, Amazon placed another pair of series: Upload at No. 8 (441 million minutes) and Reacher at No. 10 (337 million minutes).

Disney once again made its mark on the streaming-movies chart, taking four of the top 10 (Netflix had the other six spots). Turning Red topped Netflix's The Adam Project, but Encanto was just behind at No. 3, just ahead of Netflix entries in Shrek (341 million minutes) and Shrek 2 (316 million). Disney also put Free Guy at No. 6 (263 million) and West Side Story at No. 10 (156 million).

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)

Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly talking with the NFL about teaming up on football-adjacent content such as docuseries.