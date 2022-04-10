Higher copper prices are "an inevitability," Goldman Sachs said in a new analysis this week, forecasting a steady climb to a new record high $11.5K/metric ton in three months and $13K/ton in a year, as reported by Mining.com.

Goldman highlighted "an extreme fundamental turn" for copper, as for the first time in a decade, global copper stocks on exchanges declined through March "instead of rising during what is the metal's main seasonal surplus phase."

Yet even combined with a recovering China, underperforming Chilean mine supply and scrap tightness, copper prices have barely moved during the period, leading the Goldman team to declare that "copper is sleepwalking towards a stockout."

Goldman now expects the 2022 refined copper deficit at 374K tons, double the firm's previous estimated and enough to deplete visible stocks by Q4, to be followed by enlarged deficit projections for 2023 and 2024.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (NYSEARCA:CPER), (JJCTF), (JJC)

Relevant company tickers include (NYSE:FCX), (SCCO), (TECK), (HBM), (SMTS), (OTCPK:CPPMF)

"Without any apparent softening adjustments already underway, we believe higher prices are an inevitability - required to stimulate substantially more scrap supply as well as accelerate demand destruction to balance this market," Goldman said.

Copper prices spiked above $5/lb, or $11K/ton, a month ago after Russia invaded Ukraine; two months ago, global copper stocks reportedly shrunk to just over 200K tons - barely enough to cover three days of global consumption.