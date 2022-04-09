NIO suspends production on supply chain issues

Apr. 09, 2022 9:45 AM ETNIOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • NIO (NIO) joins other automakers to suspend production at its Hefei, Anhui province factory.
  • NIO has suspended production as Covid has caused supply chain partners in Jilin, Shanghai, Jiangsu and many other locations have suspended production because of the Covid outbreak and have yet to resume.
  • "There will be a delay in the delivery of vehicles for many customers in the near future, and we ask for your understanding," it said in a statement on the NIO app today.
  • Tesla's Shanghai plant, FAW-Volkswagen's Changchun plant and SAIC-Volkswagen's Shanghai plant have also temporarily halted production, with the resumption date unknown.
  • The company revamped its production line resulting in last shutdown in October 2021.
  • Earlier, NIO reported record deliveries in Q1.
