Healthcare stocks in the S&P 500 outperformed all other components in the broader index this week as investors dash for haven assets that tend to offer consistent revenue streams amid global uncertainty.

Driven by healthcare providers and pharma companies, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV), which represents a wide spectrum of health stocks in the S&P 500, rose ~3.4% this week while the broader index slipped 1.3%.

Several large components in the sub-index recorded notable gains this week, including AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), both of which posted the best weekly gains in more than a year.

COVID-19 vaccine maker, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), recorded the highest intraday gain for 2022 on Thursday to rise ~7.0% this week. Pharma giants, Eli Lilly (LLY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), were also among notable healthcare gainers this week, adding ~6.5% and ~5.4%, respectively.

The market observers attribute the outperformance to a renewed interest in a rather-overlooked defensive sector. “The defensive aspects of the sector, while not fully appreciated at times over the past few years, is beginning to kick-in in a rather meaningful way,” said Jared Holz, a healthcare strategist at Oppenheimer, according to Bloomberg.

Since reaching the trough levels in late February, the healthcare ETF (XLV) has outperformed with a ~12.9% gain compared to the ~6.6% rise in the S&P 500. However, bank strategists remain bullish on the sector.

Healthcare and utility stocks are better positioned relative to other sectors in terms of valuation, fundamentals, margins, supply chains, pricing power, and Russia/Ukraine exposure, RBC Capital Market’s head of U.S. equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, noted last week.

JPMorgan Chase strategists led by Marko Kolanovic agree. They reiterated the Overweight rating on healthcare stocks, arguing that the sector “offers defensive growth, high margins and pricing power, and attractive shareholder yield at a reasonable valuation.”

However, Seeking Alpha contributor, Sensor Unlimited, offers a different view on the attractiveness of healthcare ETFs in an environment of rising rates.