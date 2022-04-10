Billionaire investor Ron Baron, whose fund has already made $6 billion on its original Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investment, expects the shares will continue to skyrocket for the next ten years.

“I think we’re going to make three, four, five times our money on Tesla from here,” Baron said in a CNBC interview on Thursday.

Baron explained that he invested $380 million on the Tesla between 2014 and 2016, at an average price of around $40/share, so his return is about 20x so far, or about $6 billion. Baron has sold about $1 billion worth of stock in the two mutual funds that own it to diversify the portfolio. Tesla now accounts for about 12.8% of his funds assets under management.

“I think for Tesla this is the very beginning of what they’re doing," Baron said.

He said he expects that Tesla, which announced on Monday that it delivered 310K vehicles in the quarter, will be able to deliver 1 millions cars a quarter in three years.

"I own a million quarter shares for our firm in the company," Baron added. "I have not sold a single share of that and I don't expect to, in my lifetime," Baron said.

Baron also said he expects that Starklink (STRLK), the Internet satellite service started by Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk, will likely go public in the next three years.

Baron also believes that in the next 10 years his funds will probably make 20x-30x on SpaceX (SPACE). He doesn't expect that SpaceX will go public anytime soon.

Baron said that Musk's recent new over 9% stake in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is "meaningless" due to its size relative to Musk's net worth. Twitter stock jumped 27% on Monday following news of Musk becoming its top investor.

"I think it's meaningless," Baron told the business news channel. "It's a tiny investment, $3 billion, for a man who's worth $300 billion. He has Tesla, which is worth a trillion on the way to be worth $3 or $4 trillion. There's no way this could be anything meaningful to him, period."

