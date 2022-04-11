Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) said Sunday it agreed to sell its coil coatings business to Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel for $500M in cash.

Cornerstone's coil coatings unit is the second largest metal painter in the U.S., with nearly $215M in net sales during FY 2021, and it has seven facilities with a total capacity of ~900K metric tons/year.

BlueScope said the acquisition price equates to ~8.9x the unit's 2021 proforma EBITDA.

Cornerstone Building Brands agreed to be bought by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice last month in a deal with $5.8B enterprise value including assumption of debt.