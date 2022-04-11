Elon Musk will no longer be joining Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) board of directors, according to CEO Parag Agrawal, who tweeted the news early Monday.

Cold feet? Agrawal gave more of a timeline than a reason for the abrupt departure, saying Musk informed the board as his appointment went into effect on 4/9. "I believe this is for the best," Agrawal wrote. "We have and will always have input from our shareholders whether they are on the Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input."

Musk has been throwing out many ideas for the platform since taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter last Monday. Over the weekend, he suggested that "everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark" and "no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive." Musk has also conducted several polls, including "delete the w in twitter?" and "Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway."

