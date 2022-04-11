Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors reacted to China’s inflation data for March

Japan -0.83%.

China -1.75% China March CPI 1.5% y/y (expected 1.2%) & PPI 8.3% y/y (expected 7.9%), with the consumer price index climbing 1.5% year-on-year. That was above expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2% increase.

Hong Kong -2.45%

Australia +0.03%.

India -0.47%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones gained 87.06 points, or 0.25%, to 34,583.57, S&P 500 up 0.43% at 4,500.21, while Nasdaq inched up 0.06% to 13,897.30.

New Zealand data - March retail sales -1.3% m/m (prior -7.8%).

South Korean exports for the first 10 days of April shoot higher y/y.

Oil prices slipped $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and as China lockdowns continued.

Brent crude fell $2.04, or 2%, to $100.74 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.94, or 2%, to $96.32.

Gold prices eased on Monday, as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while fresh concerns over Russia’s attacks in eastern Ukraine lent some support to the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,942.93 per ounce, as of 0140 GMT, U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,949.00.

Spot silver was flat at $24.75 per ounce and platinum rose 0.7% to $981.41.

Palladium was up 2.8% at $2,494.48 after hitting a more than two-week high earlier in the session.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.57%; S&P 500 -0.68%; Nasdaq -0.82%.