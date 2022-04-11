Tesla sells 65,814 China-made vehicles in March, up 16% sequentially

  • Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports China-made electric cars sales jumped 16% M/M and grew 86% Y/Y to 65,814 units in March - Reuters.
  • The total number of China-made cars delivered in February was 56,515 units vs. 59,845 units in January.
  • Despite sequential increase in March, production at Tesla's Shanghai factory was only 154 units higher than in February to 55,462 cars, much less than expected.
  • Tesla (TSLA) exported just 60 cars produced at its Shanghai factory during the month, as strong domestic demand swayed up most of the output, according to China Passenger Car Association.
  • “Despite the global lithium price hike and chip shortage, China’s local OEMs achieved a great performance with their strong capability and government coordination,” Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the trade body, said. He said China’s share of the global autos market reached a record 36% in the first two months of the year.
  • China’s passenger vehicle sales slipped 10.9% Y/Y in March to 1.61M units.
  • China's strict lockdown to contain he spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant in several places had impacted logistics and retail sales of cars.
  • Chinese EV maker Nio (NIO) delivered 9,985 cars in March, up 37.6% Y/Y; Li Auto (LI) delivered 11,034, up 125% Y/Y and XPeng (XPEV) delivered 15,414 vehicles, up 202% Y/Y.
  • Chinese automaker BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) sold more 104,878 new energy vehicles in March, up 333% Y/Y.
  • On April 7, the company announced price hike of the Model 3 Long Range from $54,490 to $55,990 and and Model 3 Performance from $61,990 to $62,990 in the US. Prices in China are currently unchanged.
  • On April 9, Chinese EV maker NIO announced that it had suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent epidemic surge had disrupted operations at its suppliers.
  • Wall Street Analysts and SA Quant screens the stock with hold rating.
