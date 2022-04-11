Voestalpine said near a sale of majority stake in Texas plant

Apr. 11, 2022 2:28 AM ETVoestalpine AG (VLPNF), VLPNYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY) is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake in its Texas plant, it said on Sunday, according to a Reuters report.

  • Talks were at an advanced stage, it said, however the financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

  • "In recent months, voestalpine has been conducting an open-ended market sounding to stabilize the business model of its direct reduction plant in Corpus Christi, Texas," the Austrian firm said in a statement. "As a result of this examination, voestalpine is currently in negotiations to sell 80% of its shares in voestalpine Texas."

  • Voestalpine announced plans to invest €550M in a state-of-the-art plant in Corpus Christi in 2013.

  • However, the plant has since faced setbacks ranging from construction delays to cost overruns totaling more than a billion dollars, as well as a challenging market situation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Voestalpine Texas Holding is expected to be reported as a discontinued operation in the 2021/22 financial statements and will lead to an accounting profit, shown under discontinued operations, as well as a significant reduction in voestalpine's net financial debt.

