BYD, Shell join forces on EV Charging across China and Europe
Apr. 11, 2022 3:22 AM ETShell plc (SHEL), RYDAF, RYDBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BYD and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) have inked strategic cooperation pact to provide integrated home energy solutions in different regions across the world and to collaborate on global research and development in the areas of battery performance and advanced charging.
- The integration to commence in China and Europe and will extend to other regions across the globe.
- Together both companies will explore opportunities to build BYD-Shell EV hubs in key European markets; to form a pan-European Mobility Service Provider partnership and to jointly develop Fleet Solutions and Depot Charging services for BYD customers in Europe.
- Globally, Shell will seek to help BYD generate cost-saving and better hardware performance with Shell E-Fluids and coolants.
- The companies also intends to form a joint venture to develop EV charging networks across China.
- The JV is expected to operate a network of more than 10,000 charging points in Shenzhen, China, with a plan to expand to more locations in China.