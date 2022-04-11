BYD, Shell join forces on EV Charging across China and Europe

Apr. 11, 2022 3:22 AM ETShell plc (SHEL), RYDAF, RYDBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Shell Holds Annual General Meeting In London

Scott Barbour/Getty Images News

  • BYD and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) have inked strategic cooperation pact to provide integrated home energy solutions in different regions across the world and to collaborate on global research and development in the areas of battery performance and advanced charging.
  • The integration to commence in China and Europe and will extend to other regions across the globe.
  • Together both companies will explore opportunities to build BYD-Shell EV hubs in key European markets; to form a pan-European Mobility Service Provider partnership and to jointly develop Fleet Solutions and Depot Charging services for BYD customers in Europe.
  • Globally, Shell will seek to help BYD generate cost-saving and better hardware performance with Shell E-Fluids and coolants.
  • The companies also intends to form a joint venture to develop EV charging networks across China.
  • The JV is expected to operate a network of more than 10,000 charging points in Shenzhen, China, with a plan to expand to more locations in China.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.