Ukraine War Update: Russia halts bond sales for the rest of 2022

Russia halt bond sales

"We do not plan to go to the local market or foreign markets this year," Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Izvestia. "It makes no sense because the borrowing cost would be cosmic." A fresh forecast from the World Bank also expects the Russian economy to contract by 11.2% this year, while Ukraine's GDP will shrink by a staggering 45.1%.

NATO expansion

Russia has made a "massive strategic blunder" as Finland and Sweden look poised to join NATO as early as the summer, senior American officials told The Times. That would stretch the western alliance from 30 to 32 members. Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is scheduled to travel to Moscow on Monday, becoming the latest world leader to meet with Vladimir Putin.

